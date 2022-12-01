A site writes,

If you conduct your business through a foreign LLC, your salary paid by the foreign LLC would not be subject to US Social Security and Medicare Tax. And, it would be eligible for the FEIE.

I'm an independent contractor working from abroad for a US-based company as a software engineer. I'm a US citizen who lived abroad for 2+ years and is the country's tax resident.

Is the source accurate, and if so, does it imply zero US tax (within FEIE limits)? I was unable to find any other source that says the same, including IRS.