I got a note in the mail from a pension administrator company on behalf of a former employer. I only worked at this employer for a month in 2022, and about $300 was put in a pension fund for me. Upon leaving my position, I received a check for the $300 from this pension administrator company.

This note says that "Our records indicate that you currently have Federal tax withheld on your recurring payment. the IRS has updated their W4-P form Withholding Certificate for Pension or Annuity Payments. One significant change is the removal of the designation of Number of Exemptions claimed. To remain aligned with the current version of the IRS form W-4P, please complete the enclosed W-4P form and send..."

Do I need to do this? I am not receiving any recurring payment from the pension fund at this point - because I was given and cashed a check for the $300 that was put in my pension during the month that I worked there.

If someone could explain this to me that would be great because I do not understand what this form is, and why any of this concerns me.

Thanks.