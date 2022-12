I am a resident of Maryland and I recently began working remotely for a company located in a different state. This company is not deducting local taxes from my paycheck. Will I incur a penalty for not having withheld local taxes? What can I do to resolve this?

This is an excerpt from a communication with payroll:

[We are] not registered to file any local taxes in Maryland so we will not be deducting anything for them from your pay.

Note: There is no issue with state withholding, just local.