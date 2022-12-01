0

I work for a publicly traded company, and part of my compensation includes stock. We've gotten a bunch of (recurring) training of what not to do with this stock to avoid insider trading -- for example, if we have advanced knowledge of something bad we shouldn't sell our shares before that news becomes public knowledge, etc.

My understanding is that, basically, my position at my company gives me early information about the company that I shouldn't leverage. But my position gives me early information about the entire industry -- so I'm curious if it means that pretty much any stocks I purchase from my company's competitors in the same industry would therefore be also tainted.

An example. Say I work for Foo Widget Corp. It's the end of the quarter, and I know that my company is going to miss our projections/guidance/etc by a lot: the widget market has unexpectedly cooled. Because I have knowledge based on privileged information (sales numbers and specifics), I know that I shouldn't sell my Foo Corp stock because this is insider trading.

But I also hold stock in Bar Inc, who also manufactures widgets and is Foo Corp's competitor. Since I know that the widget market is in trouble as a whole, can I sell my Bar Inc stock, or is that also insider trading since it's based on my Foo Corp experience and information?

Improve this question

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
0

Insider trading is illegal when you use material non-public information about a company as a basis for trading stock. Just knowing that "the widget market is in trouble as a whole" may not be material enough for a specific company to make trading illegal - especially if that feeling is based on public information. It would be a clearer case if you knew that Bar was about to lose a contract (and that information was not public), but just having industry knowledge may not be material enough to be illegal.

More specifically, just because your company is having a bad quarter doesn't necessarily mean that your competitor is too. And the information that indicates that "widget market has unexpectedly cooled" would have to not be publicly available for it to be insider trading. There's nothing illegal about connecting dots that anyone could see legally.

However, at the end of the day, it matters more what the SEC claims is illegal and what they can convince a judge is illegal.

Improve this answer
0

I see two possible issues:

If the investment in the competitor is large you may have created a conflict of interest just by the fact of ownership. This could be a concern that your company has.

Insider trading. You are using information from your job to make investment decisions. If the number of shares you trade is large enough it might be noticed by the government regulators. They could determine that you used your inside information to buy or sell shares.

There doesn't have to be an employment link between you and the company. If you were an outside auditor and you sold based on the unreleased audit results you could be in trouble. If you told a friend and they bought or sold shares you both could be in trouble.

And by shares I mean any investment product.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.