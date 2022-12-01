What exactly is the "small amount" we're talking about here? It is pretty common when setting up a direct deposit to send one or two payments of < $1 and to ask the owner of the account holder to confirm the amount of the payment. That ensures that the routing number and account number are correct. The sender would then automatically withdraw those small deposits. The account holder shouldn't need to do anything to return the money.

If we're talking about more than a dollar and the individual is asking you to initiate a payment back to them, that would seem likely to be some form of an advanced payment scam where their deposit turns out to bounce and get reversed but your payment can't be reversed.