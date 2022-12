It's actually very simple.

The extra money you get from loans is called "interest". Interest income is reported on your 1040 Schedule B.

The extra money you make from selling an asset for more than you bought it for is called "capital gain", and these are reported on your 1040 Schedule D.

The money you make for providing services to someone is called "earned income" and for self-employed sole proprietor (aka "I'm not registered as owning a business") it is reported on your 1040 Schedule C.

All tax preparation software support these schedules, and filling them is a trivial task for most.