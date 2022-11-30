I read on https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-11-29/Fidelity-Crypto-is-a-go-4-5-trillion-firm-launches-retail-crypto-trading.html:
The platform promises “commission free” crypto trades, but the company said “a spread of 1% will be factored into every trade execution price.” Fidelity said that 1% is the maximum rate, and they may choose to apply a lower spread percentage or no spread at the beginning.
What's the difference between a commission fee and an artificially inflated spread when executing a trade?