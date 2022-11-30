0

I read on https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-11-29/Fidelity-Crypto-is-a-go-4-5-trillion-firm-launches-retail-crypto-trading.html:

The platform promises “commission free” crypto trades, but the company said “a spread of 1% will be factored into every trade execution price.” Fidelity said that 1% is the maximum rate, and they may choose to apply a lower spread percentage or no spread at the beginning.

What's the difference between a commission fee and an artificially inflated spread when executing a trade?

Conceptually - none. That's how they make money. Practically - they make it seem like they're not taking any cut from the trades, but they are.

Here's an article that explains it in details. They use Forex as an example, but it doesn't really matter - the principle is exactly the same.

