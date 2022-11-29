Do shares have any value in this company.
Yes, shares have value. This question is odd, what is the reason you asked?– Hart CO1 hour ago
It the company shut down, or is shutting down, this would be a reasonable concern...– keshlam14 mins ago
1 Answer
Right now the shares are worth 75.35 pence each - see https://www.google.com/finance/quote/JUST:LON?hl=en but they seem to be financial services not media.
Or at least that's what they last traded at. The value is what someone is willing to buy them for.– keshlam15 mins ago