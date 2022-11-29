-1

Do shares have any value in this company.

  • Yes, shares have value. This question is odd, what is the reason you asked?
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
  • It the company shut down, or is shutting down, this would be a reasonable concern...
    – keshlam
    14 mins ago

Right now the shares are worth 75.35 pence each - see https://www.google.com/finance/quote/JUST:LON?hl=en but they seem to be financial services not media.

  • Or at least that's what they last traded at. The value is what someone is willing to buy them for.
    – keshlam
    15 mins ago

