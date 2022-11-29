Signed up for TreasuryDirect.gov and added myself and my spouse as registrants: Purchased 20,0000$ of I Savings Bond: I received an email next day saying below but still haven't received the refund.

Your purchase exceeds the annual savings bond purchase limitation. Please be advised the limit is $10,000 per series and TIN per calendar year. A refund of the excess purchase will be made to the bank account where the purchase originated. You should receive your refund approximately 8 to 10 weeks from the date of purchase. You will be notified by email when the refund transaction is processed.

When I log in, this is what I see:

I send emails through the website but receive below response:

Due to heavy volume, we are temporarily limiting our communication by e-mail. For us to respond to your e-mail, it must concern a pending case and it must state your case number in the subject line of your e-mail.

I call them and I wait holding line for 2 hrs but can never reach human.

What is going to happen? Any tax repercussions I will have to face?

NOTE: My wife created her own login and purchased Series I Savings Bond for $10,000.