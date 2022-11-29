0

  1. Signed up for TreasuryDirect.gov and added myself and my spouse as registrants:

  2. Purchased 20,0000$ of I Savings Bond:

  3. I received an email next day saying below but still haven't received the refund.

Your purchase exceeds the annual savings bond purchase limitation. Please be advised the limit is $10,000 per series and TIN per calendar year. A refund of the excess purchase will be made to the bank account where the purchase originated. You should receive your refund approximately 8 to 10 weeks from the date of purchase. You will be notified by email when the refund transaction is processed.

  1. When I log in, this is what I see:

I send emails through the website but receive below response:

Due to heavy volume, we are temporarily limiting our communication by e-mail. For us to respond to your e-mail, it must concern a pending case and it must state your case number in the subject line of your e-mail.

I call them and I wait holding line for 2 hrs but can never reach human.

What is going to happen? Any tax repercussions I will have to face?

NOTE: My wife created her own login and purchased Series I Savings Bond for $10,000.

1
  • I expect they would just decline the transaction, not keep the money, and tell you to resubmit an acceptable purchase. They might instead accept as much of the purchase as was acceptable and return the unused money, but I'd be slightly surprised. I doubt there are any tax repercussions other than those of the transaction not going through.
    – keshlam
    11 mins ago

