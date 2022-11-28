0

The Twitter acquisition made the CEO, Parag Agarwal very rich because his unvested shares seem to have vested on an "accelerated schedule". But for regular employees, I read there were concerns some of them would get fired before their stocks vested after the acquisition. So it seems they didn't get the accelerated vesting. How is it that the CEO got this accelerated vesting benefit but other employees didn't? Is that something he would have negotiated for?

Based on news reports, this was a "golden parachute" within his contract that accelerated his equity awards if he were terminated within 12 months of a "change of control". It's not uncommon in executive contracts; most other employees were likely either "at-will" (no contract) employees or did not have such a clause in their contracts.

