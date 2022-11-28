0

How can I adjust the present value formula (PV) to account for also having to pay monthly property taxes?

If I know how much monthly payment I can afford (PMT), I can use Excel's PV formula to determine how much I can afford to borrow when getting a mortgage. Add your downpayment to that, and you can determine how much house you can afford to buy (excluding transaction fees, closing costs, etc).

If I wanted to include property taxes to this calculation, how would I accurately do it? Assuming we pay it monthly, property taxes would be a significant chunk of your monthly payment, but it is a function of the value we're trying to compute, i.e. the purchase price of the home times the local property tax rate. Thus we only know it after getting our answer. Given the purchase prices is what we're calculating, is there a way to mathematically account for this in the input to the calculation?

Improve this question
New contributor
Brandon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • This confuses me. When determining how much house I can afford, I look at my existing budget. That puts a limit on how much I can pay each month. That monthly payment must include mortgage, insurance, maintenance, etc.
    – RonJohn
    25 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Brandon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.