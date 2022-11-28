0

The Combined Federal Campaign, from what I understand, solicits donations from federal employees and distributes them to charities. That's great if they can encourage more giving from their audience (federal workers).

But I'm trying to figure out why I would give through them rather than continue to give directly to individual charities? Their FAQ says nothing about matching funds, and explicitly says donations aren't pre-tax.

Is there something I'm missing, or is this just a way to centralize previously scattered campaigns to solicit giving in the workplace?

