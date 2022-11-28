1

I am not able to get technical/logical reason behind following scenario. Can you please help me to explain the reason behind it?

Context:

Group of stocks makes the index. It means Index is dependent on stocks, right? Index future is dependent on Index. Also, Index PUT & CALL options are dependent on Index.

Confusion/Question:

When we say there is short covering in CALL options, then index moves upwards.

And when there is long unwinding in PUT options, then index moves downwards.

I’ve heard this, and also experience this.

But how index PUT and CALL options writing/unwriting affects index ( internally stock prices)? Index and PUT/CALL options are separate entity. There can be premium/discount compared to index. But how they can affect index price?

I’m not able understand technical/logical reason behind it.

1
Indexes do not directly affect the index. The index is just the weighted average of the stock prices within it. That is all.

There might be some secondary effects as options on the underlying stock are exercised, but options are more often sold (or bought) to close rather than being exercised, since it's generally more profitable to do so. But exercising an option on stock would create a marginal amount of buying/selling that could affect the index, but not dramatically. It would be no more of an effect as individual investors buying or selling stock.

