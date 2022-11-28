0

My online boyfriend asked me to do bank transfer because he is in another country and he can't access it.So I log in to his account and I did the transaction, there was an international pin ,cot pin, and conversion code and I successfully transferred it. Then I logged out his account. But when I tried logging in again, it says the bank account is suspended. So I tried reaching out the bank and they said my IP location and address in not on Whitelist and they require me to pay the fee which is 2090 dollars. So I did pay but they ask again for another payment inorder to allow me to new transfer fund and the fee is 5000 dollars. I got suspicious so I never tried paying it again and my online boyfriend is frustrated, but I suspected him too because he ask me to pay the fee but I don't have the money and he don't have that.

Now I'm highly suspicious if my boyfriend is in cahoots with the bank and if the bank is legit or not

