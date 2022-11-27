I rented an apartment in New Jersey before starting my job, right after I had my H1-B interview and I was told my visa was approved. Now I just found out that my visa was sent for administrative processing and it might take few days to few months to get my passport back and hence be able to travel to the US. Given that I will not be able to come to my new apartment (and won't have a job until I come), is this a reason to cancel the lease without paying any early cancelation fees (I mean is there any law for this, without having to negotiate with my landlord)?