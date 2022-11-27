0

I rented an apartment in New Jersey before starting my job, right after I had my H1-B interview and I was told my visa was approved. Now I just found out that my visa was sent for administrative processing and it might take few days to few months to get my passport back and hence be able to travel to the US. Given that I will not be able to come to my new apartment (and won't have a job until I come), is this a reason to cancel the lease without paying any early cancelation fees (I mean is there any law for this, without having to negotiate with my landlord)?

Improve this question
New contributor
user120320 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user120320 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.