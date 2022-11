I am considering investing some money in shares and since I do not at all a specialist, I wanted to do this on EFTs that would be aligned with some large indexes (iShares Europe for instance).

My understanding is that this is a rather conservative choice, yet such ETFs are rated 6 in the Risk and Reward Profiles. This is one point short of the maximum risk.

Why is it so? I was expecting that "I go along the average changes in the economy" would be rated less risky.