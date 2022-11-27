The idea is to have more customization, modularity and personal control over banking.

Let’s say all I need from a bank is a place to store my funds safely. I also need a credit card for online payments, and the ability to send and receive IBAN transfers. I also need to withdraw or deposit cash. I just want these features and nothing more.

I see this as:

The bank records my assets with double book keeping, and I assume is somehow regulated by the government to confirm there is no bank fraud. It verifies the identity of customers with passports, for example. The bank partners with ATMs and shops to deposit or withdraw cash. The bank partners with a / multiple credit card companies so that when the card is used, it is linked to a transfer of funds from your account to the receiver. Somehow, the bank is part of the IBAN system, so banks can contact them about an IBAN transfer, or vice versa, and funds are transferred with double bookkeeping.

That’s everything - a legally recognized entity that is doing nothing but bookkeeping for people with registered identities. It has the legal legitimacy to use the IBAN system, credit card systems, and any cash “locations”. It stores the “bookkeeping” in a standard digital format with a standard authentication procedure for the customer to view their funds and create transfers.

Most importantly, since the bank data is in a standard format, the customer can use any open source banking software they want to view and interact with their funds. The bank pretty much only offers “storage” and bookkeeping with authority of funds. They do not choose the “services” for the customer or any sort of “customer experience”. They just provide an entity with maximum flexibility for interfacing with various inter-bank systems and services.

Can anyone say if there’s any bank like this in the world, just as an example? Or, what is the simplest way to create an entity that can “bookkeep” funds enough to interact with IBAN and credit cards?