I moved house (in the UK) 6 months ago and took out a five year mortgage with rate fixed at 1.76% for the life time of the mortgage.

Currently the top paying 3 and 5 year fixed savings account are paying around 4.8% to 4.9% (per moneysavingexpert.com) so financially it seems a no brainer to put any excess savings into that rather than pay off my mortgage early.

Certainly I would be massively disincentivised from paying off more than 10% of the outstanding balance in any one year as then I would be paying additional early repayment charges as well as forgoing the difference in interest rates for the excess amount repaid.

Will the bank be making a loss in this scenario (where essentially I can make a profit by just reinvesting the mortgage amount they lent me into savings)? And if so would they be likely to agree to waive early repayment charges to get out of it?