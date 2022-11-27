I always thought that everyone's social security increase happened like mine, in January. And in fact, that has always happened for my wife. Several web pages confirm that as the case, except the SSI (not us) starts 30 December.

But today, my wife's social security statement (on the SSA website) says she is going to get the increase on 3 December! I tried to check mine, but only got a completely blank page in the browser.

Anyone have an accurate explanation, or do I have to call SSA and be on hold for an hour?