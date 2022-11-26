I'm working with a financial planner. For various reasons I won't go into, l would like to buy individual muni bonds. For several reasons my planner is suggesting I let his company manage my individual muni bonds. One reason they suggest managing my individual muni bonds is that they can watch for rating changes until the bond matures. My practical question is, how often do municipal bond ratings change per year?

I searched the internet and can't find a specific answer. I was only able to find an article in The Journal of Finance from 1983 titled "The Information Content of Municipal Bond Rating Changes: A Note". The data they used was rather old from May 1977 to April 1978.

Any answers to this post, please cite your source so that I can read it first hand.

Thanks.