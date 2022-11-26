Some advice would be appreciated.

I am in a very fortunate scenario where I'm currently earning net £6k a month as a contractor inside IR35. My student loan balance remaining is £12k and I have enough in savings to pay it off today.

Because of the way students loans are calculated in the UK, from my earnings I repay a whooping £800 a month in student loans. My student loan balance will be cleared in almost 2 years' time if I've done my maths correctly.

I also have a mortgage (repayments are £574 a month on a £166,000 mortgage loan)

My question is should I repay my student loan to free up £800 in cash flow? I have £15k saved so I will be able to pay off my student loans and have a little bit left over for emergencies.