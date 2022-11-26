The main reason I am attracted to cryptocurrency is because I like the customizability of open source software. With normal currencies, banking is quite particular - going to the bank, talking to a customer service agent, waiting in line, automated phone lines, waiting for documents in the mail, banking software that isn’t preferable, complicated procedures and information, a lack of desired features, finicky international transfers, occasional malfunctions, and so on.

With crypto, I would like to directly pay remote freelancers for small tasks, and ideally store most of my money, and buy things with it. It seems so convenient to be the sole “controller” of what I can do with my money. I can move it or send it any time I want. There are also diverse applications for interacting with your crypto, or you can build your own, so you leave behind finicky issues like, “Do you have PayPal?”, “Oh wait, forgot my password,” “Oh, they actually take a pretty big fee,” etc.

I heard crypto is volatile, but there are a few that might be good, and ways to work with that aspect.

Is there any crypto or crypto strategy that is somehow deeply analyzed by financiers to be a recommendable way to hold funds? For example, Tether claims to be “stable”. How stable, and how is it known? What is the real risk of a surprise collapse in Tether, for example? If no cryptocurrency is as stable as currencies like the Euro or Dollar, is there a recommendable way to transfer money in crypto and easily convert it into a stable form on both sides? For example, a crypto service/bank which quickly converts MobileCoin from and into Euros?

Going beyond cash, is there a convenient way to organize your money into portions - some in crypto for its convenience, whatever portion in normal money necessary, and other easy “forms” of saving like even highly stable natural resources, in case of economic downturn?

I guess I am imagining an ideal integrated service for a beginner that has already analyzed how to build a highly diverse fund that focuses on stability and liquidity. It would be cool if you could just tune the parameters you wanted, like, half my money is maximally liquid and stable, the other half, today I feel like putting it at 78% safety, meaning a medium chance for investment returns in some chosen time frame (short or long), and some chance of loss, which I choose to accept.

Like you basically just state abstractly what you want your money to be like and a service provider implements the details of that.

So in my case, the point would be freedom and ease of transaction for some average amount of money over time (going out and coming in), plus a convenient way to convert some of that money into savings, which are precisely analyzed to either be stable or have a particular risk-reward profile.