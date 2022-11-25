Step 1: how did you find out about this? Was it through random email spam or telemarketer call? If so - any request for money would be a scam.

Step 2: do you have any trusted organization that can 'vouch for' the legitimacy of this charity? ie: givewell.com [no endorsement implied]?

Step 3: Does the contact info from your trusted 'reference' organization match the contact info for this charity? Don't click any links / use any phone numbers supplied to you directly from this particular charity, ensure you are using publicly available data to avoid a scammer pretending to be this charity.

Step 4: what evidence do you have that the charity does what it says? Even a 'legitimate' charity can be a poor way to provide help, in cases where it is poorly run or has minimal evidence of impact.

Side note - often, small-time international charities do not count as charities for your personal tax return in your home country, so a more cost effective method of donation can sometimes be to consider whether a similar [likely larger] organization is registered with IRS etc. in your home country - this effectively allows you to increase the magnitude of your donation at no additional cost to you.