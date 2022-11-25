2

Following the advice of Dave Ramsey, I'm getting rid of my credit cards. The problem is, the alternatives don't seem safe. There are people who stand around the cash machines watching people take out large sums of cash. And there are merchants who have personal scanners who steal card details. It seems safer to use a credit card, because at least my actual bank balance can't be immediately drained.

Is there any other way to make card payments, that lacks the risk of being without my money if I paid with debit card, but also stops me from running up debt and interest?

If you are able to do so, continue to use your credit card, but monitor your use and keep it under control.

I always keep a certain amount on a separate account which is sopposed to be seen together with my credit card and which ensures I am never "really" in debt. This includes always paying my card off in full.

In the United Sates the safest method of paying is with a credit card. There is always a lag of weeks between the usage and the pulling money from the bank account. There are ways to dispute transactions.

Checking the items on the bill before transferring funds to pay the bill will eliminate all penalties if somebody does get a fraudulent transaction into the system.

You will also find that some transactions can't easily be done with a debit card: renting a car. Others may require extra large hold for contingencies: a hotel room.

