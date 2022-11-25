Following the advice of Dave Ramsey, I'm getting rid of my credit cards. The problem is, the alternatives don't seem safe. There are people who stand around the cash machines watching people take out large sums of cash. And there are merchants who have personal scanners who steal card details. It seems safer to use a credit card, because at least my actual bank balance can't be immediately drained.

Is there any other way to make card payments, that lacks the risk of being without my money if I paid with debit card, but also stops me from running up debt and interest?