I started a new job in September but because I moved house was unable to get my p45 for my old job before receiving my first paycheque (it was sent to my old place).

I gave my P45 to payroll just after receiving my first paycheque, but when I received my second paycheque it was still on the old tax code. I contacted payroll and they seemed to think I hadn't given them the P45. After I corrected them they said it hadn't been processed yet.

I've just received my third paycheque and it's still on the old tax code. I contacted payroll and they said:

'the payroll company has your p45, so I don't think they'll be able to do anything. You'll need to contact HMRC.'

What do they mean by this? Do I need to contact HMRC? I'm concerned by the mixed messaging and lack of certainty in these responses.