I had recently opened a Wise account which required an initial deposit to be active. It had an option to make the initial deposit by credit card. One of my credit cards froze the website and the bank ended up calling me. They said it counted as a money transfer instead of a purchase so it didn't go through. I tried another credit card. It worked but applied a $5 fee because it counted as a cash like transaction. I called and asked for and asked what this mean. They said it happens with things like cash advances or when buying chips at a casino.

Can anyone elaborate? When is a a credit card transaction considered a normal transaction and when is it considered something else like a cash advance? Do the credit card merchants somehow know what it is you're buying and apply different rules depending on what category it falls into?