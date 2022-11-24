In 3 emails and 2 phone calls, Landlord confirmed his insistence on the two onerous clauses below, obviously unconscionable to tenants. Landlord rejected all my Realtor’s amendments. Realtor is representing me solely ― I hate dual agency!

Before walking away, my Realtor suggests a counter-offer as the last move! Realtor advises me to cross out Landlord’s one-sided clauses in red, then add Realtor’s amendments in red to Landlord’s OTL (“Offer to Lease”), and submit to Landlord my deposit cheque + this amended OTL with strikethroughs. Then we await Landlord’s reaction within my Realtor’s deadline. Realtor thinks that I ought show commitment in sending an amended OTL + cheque, to nudge Landlord to accept amendments.

In Realtor’s experience, some landlords bluff and playact. But once some landlords receive the signed cheque + amended OTL ― they backpedal, and accept Tenant’s amendments! How correct is my Realtor? How commonly do Landlords U-turn like this?

Beneath is Landlord’s original paragraph 1.

Should Tenant fail to make further payment and/or execute and return the formal Tenancy Agreement duly executed by Tenant, Landlord may either : (a) proceed to stamp this Offer ― thereby deeming the Tenancy Agreement in Landlord’s prescribed form incorporating the terms and conditions of this Offer to have been signed by the parties hereto, and thereupon become enforceable against the parties; or (b) terminate this Offer immediately ― whereupon the payment made by Tenant to Landlord upon the signing of this Offer shall be forfeited by Landlord absolutely, but without prejudice to any other right or remedy Landlord may have over Tenant’s breach. Landlord shall be entitled to re-let the Premises to any person on such terms whatsoever. If this Offer has been registered at the Land Registry, Landlord may register a memorandum of termination at the Land Registry, signed for and on its behalf alone, which shall be conclusive.

Landlord rejected my Realtor’s amendments beneath.

Should Tenant fail to make further payment and/or execute and return the formal Tenancy Agreement in the form to be ― but not yet ― reasonably agreed between the parties duly executed by Tenant , Landlord may either : […my Realtor didn't modify (a) or (b)…] NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY, Landlords shall be entitled to forfeit merely the deposit ONLY IF Tenant withdraws from the negotiation of the Tenancy Agreement reasonlessly and in bad faith. Both parties shall follow and perform the terms of the Offer to Lease. Landlord and Tenant shall negotiate the Tenancy Agreement actively and in good faith.

Landlord emailed Tenant a draft TA with blanks to be completed, but Landlord refuses to finalize the TA until Tenant signs OTL. My Realtor advises that obviously, Tenant must not sign any incomplete documents with blanks! Tenants must sign only final versions they perused!

Beneath is Landlord’s original para. 2.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, if Landlord fails to deliver vacant possession of the Premises on or before the Commencement Date for whatever reason, the parties agree the following : (a) the date of delivery of vacant possession of the Premises by Landlord to Tenant shall be postponed to such date as determined by Landlord (“Postponed Date”). (b) In such circumstances, Tenant shall not claim against Landlord any loss, damages, or compensations in any form whatever due to such postponement ― save that Tenant shall not pay Rent and other outgoings, until Landlord delivers vacant possession of the Premises to Tenant. (c) If Landlord still fails to deliver vacant possession of the Premises to Tenant on or before the Postponed Date, Landlord shall be entitled to terminate this Offer and the formal Tenancy Agreement (as the case may be), by immediate written notice to Tenant. Tenant shall have no claim against Landlord any loss damages or compensations in any form whatsoever due to such termination, but without prejudice to either parties’ rights against the other in respect of any other antecedent claim or breach of obligations.

Landlord rejected my Realtor’s addition beneath to para. 2.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY, if Landlord fails to deliver vacant possession of the Premises to Tenant on or before 12 December 2022 for whatever reason, then Tenant has the option to withdraw from ― and revoke ― this Offer to Lease and any other agreement WITHOUT ANY PENALTY by written notice to Landlord. Then Landlord must return all deposits and moneys paid by Tenant within two (2) weeks of Tenant’s aforementioned written notice. Thereafter, neither party is obliged or liable to the other anent the Premises or this Offer to Lease.

My Realtor advises that obviously, it’s unconscionable for Landlord to refuse to fix the Postponed Date. Landlord must not postpone Tenant, and hold Tenants’ deposit indefinitely! Tenants must not wait indefinitely at Landlord’s pleasure.