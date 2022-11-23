I am the sole proprietor and employee of an S Corporation.
I know I'm required to pay myself a reasonable salary.
Say in January the S corporation received $30,000 of revenue from completing a project. In February it made a non-dividend distribution of $20,000 to my personal bank account.
Now it's November. Two questions:
- Can I send the $20,000 back to the corporation's bank account, and then pay myself this $20,000 as salary (really paying myself ~$23,000-$25,000 of salary which comes to $20k after withholding and payroll taxes)?
- If #1 is do-able, can I do this as a 'ledger adjustment', i.e. I don't physically send the money back and forth but the net effect is the same, and I pay payroll on the $20,000 the same as if the money physically went back and forth.