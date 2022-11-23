I'm looking to purchase a home for my primary residence, and I've talked to several mortgage lenders. They all are strongly recommending a 10-year Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM), because they say that interest rates are very high right now and are likely to come down in the next 10 years, at which point I can refinance with a fixed rate.

Obviously I'm a little nervous that the mortgage rates could stay up. And I know the lenders have their own incentives and may not be fully forthcoming with the downsides.

Can you help me assemble a list of the pros and cons of using an ARM right now?