0

I'm looking to purchase a home for my primary residence, and I've talked to several mortgage lenders. They all are strongly recommending a 10-year Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM), because they say that interest rates are very high right now and are likely to come down in the next 10 years, at which point I can refinance with a fixed rate.

Obviously I'm a little nervous that the mortgage rates could stay up. And I know the lenders have their own incentives and may not be fully forthcoming with the downsides.

Can you help me assemble a list of the pros and cons of using an ARM right now?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

they say that interest rates are very high right now and are likely to come down in the next 10 years, at which point I can refinance with a fixed rate.

Or not. And then what? Is the rate difference you're saving worth the risk? You can always refinance if the rates go down, you don't even need to wait for 10 years. But what if they don't?

With ARM you're betting on the the interest rates in X years, how confident are you to make that bet? That's the con.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.