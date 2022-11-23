I'm a dual citizen (Belgium - USA) and have lived / worked in Belgium always.

Because I pay taxes in Belgium, I've been using the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) to offset my wages and paying $0 tax until now.

My only source of income at this moment is wages as employee in a company.

I have been granted Non-qualified Stock Options (NSOs) by my employer, and want to figure out how to correctly file these at the moment I exercise and sell.

From what I understand, there are multiple options: exercise and sell later or exercise and sell same day. I'm mainly interested in the latter case, but comments on the former can be interesting.

Say my yearly income is $40k, and in the same year I exercise and sell the options (same day) for a total gain of $100k, what would be the proper way to file this?

I read that these are not capital gains, but seen as actual income / wage, so I assume they can be offset by the FEIE also.

However, I don't understand if the $100k + $40k end up in the same year, and will thus be larger than the FEIE (e.g. ~$108k in 2021).

Or am I allowed to spread the $100k income over the vesting period, and thus "go backwards in time" with filing, ending up under the FEIE per year, and not be double-taxed on these?

So my questions: