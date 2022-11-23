I'm looking at joining a small business venture with a friend. I am not so sure if his business is profitable or not but he mentioned he can show me his books from the last 2 years. I looked up some items in the net and came across receipts and payments account as well as the income and expenditure account.

Since this will be a first time for me, I would really appreciate some thoughts.. Can you tell the business profitability just by the receipts and payments account? Or do I need to look at the income and expenditure too? What is the difference of both?

Thanks!