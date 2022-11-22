Let's say I want to borrow 1000 dollars from a bank at an interest rate of 12 percents per year, for one year. The number of payments in this case is equal to 12 (one year * months per year) and the interest rate per period (month) would be 1 percent (12 percent / 12). According to many calculators online (https://www.calculator.net/amortization-calculator.html, https://www.amortization-calc.com/loan-calculator/, https://www.calculatorsoup.com/calculators/financial/amortization-schedule-calculator.php) the payment per period would be equal to 88.85 dollars, while the total interest at the end of the loan would be 66.19 dollars. I also built my own spreadsheet in excel and confirmed these calculations.

Question

I expect the bank to receive exactly 1120 dollars at the end of the loan (1000 * 112%). At least not including inflation. But the bank receives nominal price of 1066.19 dollars (12 payments of $88.85), only 6.6% of total interest and it's less than 12%, and this is even not including inflation. If the annual inflation is greater than 6.6%, the bank loses money.

Could you explain me where in my calculations I went wrong? Thanks!