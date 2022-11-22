0

Let's say I want to borrow 1000 dollars from a bank at an interest rate of 12 percents per year, for one year. The number of payments in this case is equal to 12 (one year * months per year) and the interest rate per period (month) would be 1 percent (12 percent / 12). According to many calculators online (https://www.calculator.net/amortization-calculator.html, https://www.amortization-calc.com/loan-calculator/, https://www.calculatorsoup.com/calculators/financial/amortization-schedule-calculator.php) the payment per period would be equal to 88.85 dollars, while the total interest at the end of the loan would be 66.19 dollars. I also built my own spreadsheet in excel and confirmed these calculations.

I expect the bank to receive exactly 1120 dollars at the end of the loan (1000 * 112%). At least not including inflation. But the bank receives nominal price of 1066.19 dollars (12 payments of $88.85), only 6.6% of total interest and it's less than 12%, and this is even not including inflation. If the annual inflation is greater than 6.6%, the bank loses money.

Could you explain me where in my calculations I went wrong? Thanks!

3
  • Do last answers about compound interest not answer your question?
    – keshlam
    45 mins ago
  • You pay interest for the time your owed the money, after 1st payment you owe less, after 2nd even less, and so on.
    – littleadv
    41 mins ago
  • @littleadv, oh, I got the point, the bank reinvest the returned money and doesn't lose them due to inflation. Thanks!
    – g00dds
    37 mins ago

3

I expect the bank to receive exactly 1120 dollars at the end of the loan (1000 * 112%). At least not including inflation. But the bank receives nominal price of 1066.19 dollars (12 payments of $88.85), only 6.6% of total interest and it's less than 12%, and this is even not including inflation. If the annual inflation is greater than 6.6%, the bank loses money.

If the bank allowed you to make zero payments during the year , and required a lump sum at the end of the 1 year loan duration, then you would make a payment of $1120.

Instead you paid some of it off each month. The first months payment of $88.85 covered the interest for the month (1%1000) or $10, and a payment against the loan balance of $78.85. leaving the balance at 921.15. That means the second month the interest will only be ($921.151%) or $9.21.

That monthly payment does allow them to fund another loan to another customer.

