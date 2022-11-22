I have been trying to understand margin calls properly, but since my margin was always insignificant I never really did. Now that my stocks dropped significantly I feel like I may be close to a margin call.

Is it correct to say, that generally speaking total liquidation value (what is left if I sell all my stocks and pay back my margin loan) should be above maintenance margin? Or should initial margin never go below maintenance margin? I know this is not an exact solution, but generally speaking.

And another question if I sell part of my stocks, so my cash balance goes from -60k to -30k would that significantly derisk the whole thing or would it stay the same, after all Im just moving money from one asset to another?

Screenshot for reference:

Also, since some stocks seem to have different margin requirements, how do I find out what my situation is exactly? It seems to be no easy task.