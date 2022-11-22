I have been trying to understand margin calls properly, but since my margin was always insignificant I never really did. Now that my stocks dropped significantly I feel like I may be close to a margin call.
Is it correct to say, that generally speaking total liquidation value (what is left if I sell all my stocks and pay back my margin loan) should be above maintenance margin? Or should initial margin never go below maintenance margin? I know this is not an exact solution, but generally speaking.
And another question if I sell part of my stocks, so my cash balance goes from -60k to -30k would that significantly derisk the whole thing or would it stay the same, after all Im just moving money from one asset to another?
Also, since some stocks seem to have different margin requirements, how do I find out what my situation is exactly? It seems to be no easy task.