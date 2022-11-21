I regularly give money to a few charities. Naturally these charities ask me to give again from time to time. In the past few years I noticed more and more often that some charities encourage me to donate with a message such as:

And because of the importance of this cause, our kind donors have agreed to match every donation made during this crowdfunding campaign, so any contribution you make will be worth twice as much.

(there are variants: sometimes instead of "kind donors" it's "an anonymous donor", etc.)

I'm pretty sure that this is true since some reputable charities use this argument.

I'm curious how this works: