I regularly give money to a few charities. Naturally these charities ask me to give again from time to time. In the past few years I noticed more and more often that some charities encourage me to donate with a message such as:

And because of the importance of this cause, our kind donors have agreed to match every donation made during this crowdfunding campaign, so any contribution you make will be worth twice as much.

(there are variants: sometimes instead of "kind donors" it's "an anonymous donor", etc.)

I'm pretty sure that this is true since some reputable charities use this argument.

I'm curious how this works:

  • Who are these donors who give a variable amount of money based on the amount given by everybody else? I would guess that these are some kind of organizations?
  • How do they check? Does the charity need to give them proof of the gifts?
  • Why some people want to donate in this way?
Who are these donors who give a variable amount of money based on the amount given by everybody else? I would guess that these are some kind of organizations?

Could be individuals or organizations; I don't see why it would have to be one or the other.

How do they check? Does the charity need to give them proof of the gifts?

Most likely the charity gives some report of the gifts received, and would not lie about it - meaning they should report accurately and be able to back it up with receipts. The matching donor may just trust them, however,

Why some people want to donate in this way?

So that other donors would be incentivized to donate as well, knowing that their donation is effectively doubled in power.

