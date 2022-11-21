-3

If the USA prints the world's currency does that mean we essentially tax the world because inflation is a tax?

    The other 179 national currencies in the world will be surprised to find they're printed in the USA. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_circulating_currencies
    – ceejayoz
    1 hour ago
    @ceejayoz A surprising number of currencies are actually printed in a country different from their own. However no, the US does not print "all the world's currencies".
    – DJClayworth
    52 mins ago
    How is inflation a tax?
    – D Stanley
    48 mins ago
    Mistakes in the question: 1) the US does not print the world's currencies 2) inflation is not a tax so 3) no the US does not tax the world..
    – DJClayworth
    43 mins ago

