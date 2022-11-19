Alpha and beta are commonly used to metaphorically describe decorrelated vs. correlated return, implicitly following a linear regression of returns relative to some benchmark. But isn't the choice of linear regression arbitrary? Aren't there ways of getting superlinear behavior, leading to a variable beta?

Why are returns expressed like this:

y = a + bx

And not like this:

y = a + Σ b_i x^c_i

Follow Up:

If there are practically no superlinear betas, is that caused by there being no zero-sum superlinear betas combined with a lack of counterparties willing to take on superlinear risk?