Imagine a hypothetical person has a $1000 1040 ES payment due on Jan 15. The person was planning on making the payment using EFTPS. However, the person prefers to make payments of $200 dollars 5 times. Would it be okay if person make weekly payments of $200 through EFTPS starting around Dec 1? I am thinking it should be but normally you only make one 1040 ES payment a quarter? Will the IRS object?
1 Answer
EFTPS is for business taxes. You're probably thinking of "Direct Pay" feature on the IRS website.
If you want to pay in installments, you'll need to apply for a payment plan. Alternatively you can use your credit card to make the payment and pay off the credit card debt as you see fit.
If you don't have an approved payment plan, you'll need to pay in quarterly payments per instructions. You can amend a quarterly estimate payment, however there's no explicit amendment process. You can follow the article and try to use it in order to "de facto" pay in installments, but that may invite some scrutiny from the IRS if they determine you're doing it intentionally (up to claims of fraudulent return, which is a felony).
I have been using the following website to make my 1040 ES payments (personal) for many years: eftps.gov/eftps I have not had any problems, Therefore, I conclude that they can be used for personal tax payments. However, I have only been making 1 payment per quarter.– Bob35 mins ago