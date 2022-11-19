EFTPS is for business taxes. You're probably thinking of "Direct Pay" feature on the IRS website.

If you want to pay in installments, you'll need to apply for a payment plan. Alternatively you can use your credit card to make the payment and pay off the credit card debt as you see fit.

If you don't have an approved payment plan, you'll need to pay in quarterly payments per instructions. You can amend a quarterly estimate payment, however there's no explicit amendment process. You can follow the article and try to use it in order to "de facto" pay in installments, but that may invite some scrutiny from the IRS if they determine you're doing it intentionally (up to claims of fraudulent return, which is a felony).