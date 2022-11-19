I am an Indian citizen in US and used to have non immigrant visa and recently got green card. I already have a NRE account. Can a green card holder continue to legally maintain and use an existing NRE account?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am an Indian citizen in US and used to have non immigrant visa and recently got green card. I already have a NRE account. Can a green card holder continue to legally maintain and use an existing NRE account?