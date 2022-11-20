Can a green card holder continue to legally maintain and use an existing NRE account?

TL: DNR version: Yes.

Your immigration status in the US has very little to do with NRE accounts, and you can continue to hold the same NRE account(s) after getting your green card as you held previously. You don't even need to inform your bank that you now have a green card in the US. Now, if and when you acquire US citizenship, you should tell the bank (they may ask for a fresh KYC or a reKYC) because you have changed legal status from an NRI (NonResident Indian) to a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) and there will be things that you cannot do as a PIO that you could have done as an NRI.