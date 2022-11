Vanguard's Portfolio Allocations page (1926-2019) shows 9.21% Average annual return for 70% Equity and 30% Fixed income.

Does this mean 9.21% compounded annually?

GOAL...

If at age full retirement age (66-1/3) I begin taking social security and investing in 70% equity & 30% fixed income funds, how much will I accumulate by age 70?

I want to use (ie. find or write) a program to forecast how much principle I'll have at 70.

For accuracy, should I compound annually or continually or daily?