I have a simple question about inflation, what an inflation rate of 10% in 2022 means if in 2021 it was 5% (for example) and 5% in 2020? Let’s say my salary is 1000$ since 2020 and it didn’t change, does that mean that the value of my 1000$ is 900$ in 2022 ( considering only the 10% rate) or it should be -20% which is 800$..

Thanks !