I found out the following time deposit rates of a bank:

I understand the meanings behind inverted yield curves. However, the rates seem very unusual to me: The 18-month rate is far lower than the 15-month rate, which causes the amount of interest received at maturity of a 18-month time deposit is less than that of 15-month time deposit. For example, if I put $10 into a 15-month time deposit, I can receive $0.63 interest at maturity, but only $0.61 if I choose the 18-month tenor.

Is there a reason the bank offers such rate, and is there a reason a customer chooses the 18-month tenor instead of the 15-month tenor, then put the money into a normal saving account or withdraw it (so more interest will be earned)?