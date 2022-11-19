0

I found out the following time deposit rates of a bank: time deposit rates

I understand the meanings behind inverted yield curves. However, the rates seem very unusual to me: The 18-month rate is far lower than the 15-month rate, which causes the amount of interest received at maturity of a 18-month time deposit is less than that of 15-month time deposit. For example, if I put $10 into a 15-month time deposit, I can receive $0.63 interest at maturity, but only $0.61 if I choose the 18-month tenor.

Is there a reason the bank offers such rate, and is there a reason a customer chooses the 18-month tenor instead of the 15-month tenor, then put the money into a normal saving account or withdraw it (so more interest will be earned)?

This may be a matter of rates not all having been adjusted at the same time for some reason known only to the bank. Or it may be a printing error. Best advice I can give is to ask that bank why they advertise it that way.

