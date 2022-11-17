I hope this is sufficiently specific that it's answerable, I feel very ignorant about this topic, so I'm not even sure I'm asking a good question. I'd like advice on the terminology, and key considerations when looking for a private pension to invest in.

My starting point is;

I live in the EU, but don't earn in euros.

I expect to move countries ~3 years, maybe all my working life, paid in various currencies. Tax residency would likewise change over time.

I'm just shy of 30, and haven't earned much pension to date, due to extended time studying.

This pension would be separate to whatever state pensions I will have accumulated in various EU countries (I'm aware that these will combine in a sensible way if I qualify for them). I'd be interested in paying in the equivalent of about 300EUR per month, but that might grow over time. I like my work, but at some point I will be too old to do a good job of it, so I'd like to retire at maybe 70.

My key considerations are;

Safety; this fund should be secure, and be in a stable currency (maybe euros?).

Simple to contribute to; I don't know much about finance, and have little interest in learning to do something complex for more money. I'd rather not have to worry about the impact of my changing tax status, or residency, on this pension.

Simple to withdraw anywhere on retirement; I don't know where I will retire. Likely Europe or the UK, but not inevitably. In any case, I don't want it to be difficult to get access to this pension.

So what should someone interested in safe, simple, pension options read about? What terms would be used to describe a pension plan that would be most relevant to me?