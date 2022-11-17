1

I am in my late twenties making enough to live quite comfortably. My company offers Keogh retirement plans, and mine has been active for about a year and a half. Currently, about a third of it is in VOO and the rest in VFFVX.

I am really only interested in the safer index funds, but my current strategy is to do a bit of Googling and choose to buy shares in something without being very targeted or deliberate. I think that I'm off to a decent start but I'm looking for ways to be better informed when I make those decisions.

For someone in a Keogh plan investing for a longer-term period, what are some recommended ways to be better informed on what to invest in? Being fairly green with investing and personal finance in general it can be difficult to know what to look for and where.

Improve this question
New contributor
hunsbct is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • "What are some good..." questions are usually deemed off topic here, both since the answers are likely to be opinion ony and because the answers change frequently (and SE is intended to be a reasonably stable reference). Restructuring this question as "how can I..." is more likely to be accepted and productive.
    – keshlam
    24 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

hunsbct is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.