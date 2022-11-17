I am in my late twenties making enough to live quite comfortably. My company offers Keogh retirement plans, and mine has been active for about a year and a half. Currently, about a third of it is in VOO and the rest in VFFVX.

I am really only interested in the safer index funds, but my current strategy is to do a bit of Googling and choose to buy shares in something without being very targeted or deliberate. I think that I'm off to a decent start but I'm looking for ways to be better informed when I make those decisions.

For someone in a Keogh plan investing for a longer-term period, what are some recommended ways to be better informed on what to invest in? Being fairly green with investing and personal finance in general it can be difficult to know what to look for and where.