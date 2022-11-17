I am in my late twenties making enough to live quite comfortably. My company offers Keogh retirement plans, and mine has been active for about a year and a half. Currently, about a third of it is in VOO and the rest in VFFVX.

I am really only interested in the safer index funds, but my current strategy is to do a bit of Googling and choose to buy shares in something without being very targeted or deliberate. I think that I'm off to a decent start but I'm looking for ways to be better informed when I make those decisions.

For someone in a Keogh plan investing for a longer-term period, how can I find advice and information to make better-informed decisions? Being fairly green with investing and personal finance in general it can be difficult to know what to look for and where.