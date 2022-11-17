I've had an issue with my bank where I was charged $30 for a fee because they didn't give me enough notice of the account being dormant.

You said you don't use it anymore, it is better to have it closed because aside from your cents being gone, they might ask you to pay for a dormant fee before they remove your name from their records, or worse, you might have a bad record just because of not paying the dormant fee.

Make sure to check with your bank to see if you'll be paying fees for your account and if so, what are the fees. In addition, some banks may not be interested in holding a small amount of money.