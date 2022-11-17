0

Me and a friend discussed a potential loop hole in cash back credit cards. I want to write up a research article to pursue this further. Lets says I have a credit card with 10% cash back rewards. I also open up an online credit card processor that charges 3% on all transactions. If I charge myself a $100 to get a cup of water, would I:

Improve this question
New contributor
SILENT is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

Among the issues

  • You can't realistically get a credit card that would give you 10% back.
  • You can only deduct losses to the extent that you are running a business. That requires that you show an intention of turning the profit. Unless you were successfully selling $100 cups of water to a lot of other people, your losses would almost certainly be disallowed.
  • Any cash-back card is going to have terms that disallow this sort of sham sales. And they'll notice pretty quick that 100% of sales are being made to a single customer. At best, they'll close your account. More likely, they'll try to claw back any rewards you've received.
Improve this answer

Your Answer

SILENT is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.