Me and a friend discussed a potential loop hole in cash back credit cards. I want to write up a research article to pursue this further. Lets says I have a credit card with 10% cash back rewards. I also open up an online credit card processor that charges 3% on all transactions. If I charge myself a $100 to get a cup of water, would I:

earn $7 (7%) tax-free dollars on each transaction? - https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/110614/are-credit-card-rewards-considered-taxable-income-irs.asp

have $3 (3%) loss that can be deducted from my income tax?

if all transactions occur in a sales tax-free state like Delaware, no other fees are involved?

is it legal to buy and sell from and to yourself?