My girlfriend has Cystic Fibrosis and she takes a drug called Trikafta. It is a drug that literally revolutionizes the market for this disease. My girlfriend is almost free of infection, the mucus is clearing very well, but there are some minor side effects. The latter costs $300,000 a year for my girlfriend. There are certainly many people taking this drug and there will be even more in 1 to 2 years. The drug is manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceutical (Symbol: VRTX). I know it should boost this company's profits, but I don't know by how much. What is the % profit of VRTX compared to this drug? Where can I find this information?