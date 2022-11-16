Is it compounding interest or do you get it paid out annually? Does the amount stays the same?

If it gets paid out it would be $1250, the formula is $10001,055

If its compounding interest it would be $1276,23, the formula would be $1000*1,05^5

5% is not abnormal - but it depends on what kind of investment it is. Interest is in theory tied to risk - so the higher the interest, the higher the risk