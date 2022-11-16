-1

If I am to earn 5% annually and I started with $1000, how much would I have after 5 years? Is it too good to be true?

Is it compounding interest or do you get it paid out annually? Does the amount stays the same?

If it gets paid out it would be $1250, the formula is $10001,055

If its compounding interest it would be $1276,23, the formula would be $1000*1,05^5

5% is not abnormal - but it depends on what kind of investment it is. Interest is in theory tied to risk - so the higher the interest, the higher the risk

  • They said the interest on the first year will be added to the 2nd year. Is that what compounding interest mean? Do you think 5% is high that it could pose risk? Thank you so much for noticing my question.
    Christine Tibig Vickers
    31 mins ago
  • That sounds like compounding interest. 5% is over the risk free interest in most of the world - so it would pose a risk (but without further knowledge of the investment i cant tell you)
    Thomas
    18 mins ago

