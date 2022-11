Let's say $2,000 is still owed on an orthodontic payment plan which is set to have monthly payments of $250/mo.

Assuming there is $2,000 left available on an FSA, can it be used to pay off the rest?

In case the context is helpful, at the start of the treatment, assume that the payment options were to pay in full or to make monthly payments, and the treatment occurs starting at that point and then continuing concurrently with the monthly payments, though the two may end at different times.